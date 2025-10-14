Left Menu

Madagascar's Presidential Exit Amid Gen Z Protests

Madagascar's president, Andry Rajoelina, fled the country amidst escalating protests driven by Gen Z dissatisfaction with governmental corruption and resource scarcity. Protests intensified after parts of the military defected to support demonstrators. His departure reportedly involved a French military plane, reflecting international dimensions in the nation's political crisis.

Madagascar's Presidential Exit Amid Gen Z Protests
Andry Rajoelina, the president of Madagascar, has fled the country amid growing unrest fueled by Gen Z protests, opposition leaders and military sources confirmed to Reuters on Monday. Following army defections, Rajoelina left Madagascar on Sunday, reportedly with French assistance.

The president's office has not commented on his departure while his current location remains unconfirmed. In a Facebook address, Rajoelina claimed the move was necessary for his safety, though he remains resistant to stepping down from power, according to diplomatic sources.

Unrest in Madagascar has been mounting, driven by widespread dissatisfaction over governance, corruption, and lack of basic services. This mirrors protests in countries like Nepal and Morocco, where youth-driven movements have also called for leadership changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

