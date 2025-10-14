Trump's Mideast Proposal: A New Era of Harmony or the Last Chance for Peace?

At Sharm el-Sheikh's summit, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi emphasized the significance of US President Donald Trump's Middle East peace proposal, labeling it the "last chance" for regional peace. He advocated for a two-state solution, granting Palestinians the right to an independent state.

The summit centered on solidifying a ceasefire in Gaza and outlining a long-term plan for rebuilding the Palestinian territory. Trump's plan hints at a future Palestinian state, contingent on substantial reforms by the Palestinian Authority. Although Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu opposes Palestinian independence, the strategy aims to rally international support.

Tensions included a diplomatic standoff involving Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who initially refused to attend if Netanyahu was present. Despite numerous challenges, the summit resulted in significant diplomatic discussions, focusing on stabilizing the region and addressing critical post-war issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)