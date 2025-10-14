Left Menu

Trump's Mideast Proposal: A New Era of Harmony or the Last Chance for Peace?

During a summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, world leaders discussed US President Donald Trump's Middle East peace proposal. The plan suggests a Palestinian state after reforms, while emphasizing a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. Amid diplomatic tensions, key leaders urged a two-state solution for regional stability.

Updated: 14-10-2025 07:28 IST
At Sharm el-Sheikh's summit, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi emphasized the significance of US President Donald Trump's Middle East peace proposal, labeling it the "last chance" for regional peace. He advocated for a two-state solution, granting Palestinians the right to an independent state.

The summit centered on solidifying a ceasefire in Gaza and outlining a long-term plan for rebuilding the Palestinian territory. Trump's plan hints at a future Palestinian state, contingent on substantial reforms by the Palestinian Authority. Although Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu opposes Palestinian independence, the strategy aims to rally international support.

Tensions included a diplomatic standoff involving Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who initially refused to attend if Netanyahu was present. Despite numerous challenges, the summit resulted in significant diplomatic discussions, focusing on stabilizing the region and addressing critical post-war issues.

