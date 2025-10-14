Left Menu

The High Stakes of the Trump Doctrine: A New Era in Foreign Policy?

US President Donald Trump embarks on another high-profile international trip, highlighting his unconventional foreign policy methods. With the implementation of the Gaza peace agreement, Trump aims to cement his legacy and address major geopolitical challenges. His strategic use of special envoys and a streamlined national security team could redefine diplomacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 14-10-2025 09:09 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 09:09 IST
US President Donald Trump is poised to make headlines during his visit to Israel and Egypt, as he oversees the initial steps of the recently signed Gaza peace agreement. The deal holds the potential to be Trump's greatest foreign policy victory, potentially surpassing the Abraham Accords.

Unlike previous administrations, Trump's strategy is characterized by rapid decision-making and a leaner national security team. With Marco Rubio serving dual roles as Secretary of State and National Security Adviser, the administration has streamlined operations significantly, though not without some initial hiccups related to information security.

Trump's diplomacy also leverages personal relationships and bold public statements. His 'shock and awe' approach is designed to challenge existing norms and push adversaries like China and Russia into strategic recalibrations. The success of this approach, however, remains to be seen in terms of long-term geopolitical stability.

