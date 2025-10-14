Trump's Favoritism Sparks Diplomatic Riddles: India, Pakistan, and the US Under Scrutiny

The Indian Congress party has criticized the government over US President Donald Trump's commendations for Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir. The opposition questions the signals Trump is sending to India, despite Prime Minister Modi's persistent efforts to maintain a favorable relationship with the US leader.

In recent discussions, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh raised concerns about Trump's rapport with Pakistan, particularly highlighting a meeting in which Trump hosted Field Marshal Asim Munir at the White House post the Pahalgam terror attack, allegedly orchestrated by Pakistan.

Amidst regional tensions, Trump lauded both India's leadership and his efforts to mediate the India-Pakistan conflict, raising questions about the true nature of diplomatic relations between these nations. Meanwhile, Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif praised Trump's peace-making efforts, even suggesting a Nobel Peace Prize nomination.

(With inputs from agencies.)