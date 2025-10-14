Left Menu

Trump's Favoritism Sparks Diplomatic Riddles: India, Pakistan, and the US Under Scrutiny

The Congress criticized the government's reaction to US President Donald Trump's praise for Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir, questioning India's diplomatic stance. Trump's meetings and statements have raised concerns about the US-India-Pakistan relations amidst recent conflicts and ceasefires, with political implications for PM Modi's rapport with Trump.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2025 12:33 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 12:33 IST
Trump's Favoritism Sparks Diplomatic Riddles: India, Pakistan, and the US Under Scrutiny
Trump
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Congress party has criticized the government over US President Donald Trump's commendations for Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir. The opposition questions the signals Trump is sending to India, despite Prime Minister Modi's persistent efforts to maintain a favorable relationship with the US leader.

In recent discussions, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh raised concerns about Trump's rapport with Pakistan, particularly highlighting a meeting in which Trump hosted Field Marshal Asim Munir at the White House post the Pahalgam terror attack, allegedly orchestrated by Pakistan.

Amidst regional tensions, Trump lauded both India's leadership and his efforts to mediate the India-Pakistan conflict, raising questions about the true nature of diplomatic relations between these nations. Meanwhile, Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif praised Trump's peace-making efforts, even suggesting a Nobel Peace Prize nomination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Govt is going to bring about 'big changes' in functioning of 'Black Cat' commando force NSG: Amit Shah.

Govt is going to bring about 'big changes' in functioning of 'Black Cat' com...

 India
2
Supreme Court Directs MP's Plea on Secretariat Irregularities to High Court

Supreme Court Directs MP's Plea on Secretariat Irregularities to High Court

 India
3
Dramatic Capture in Double Murder Case: Alleged Mastermind Shot in Escape Attempt

Dramatic Capture in Double Murder Case: Alleged Mastermind Shot in Escape At...

 India
4
Opposition Leaders Unite to Address Electoral Concerns in Maharashtra

Opposition Leaders Unite to Address Electoral Concerns in Maharashtra

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025