Tamil Nadu Assembly Honors Stampede Victims Amidst Political Tensions
The Tamil Nadu Assembly session paid tribute to 41 victims of a stampede in Karur and observed moments of silence. Chief Minister Stalin promised aid to victims' families. Political tensions surfaced as PMK members protested against their leader's position. The session will conclude on October 17.
The Tamil Nadu Assembly convened on Tuesday, initiating with a solemn resolution to condole the tragic deaths of 41 individuals during a stampede in Karur on September 27.
Upon the commencement of the session, Speaker M Appavu expressed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Chief Minister M K Stalin had directed officials to ensure quality medical care for the injured and visited the hospital to console affected families. He announced financial aid for the families of victims and those injured, followed by a call for two minutes' silence observed by members of various political parties.
Obituaries were read for several notable deceased figures, including former Nagaland Governor L Ganesan and former Chief Ministers of Kerala and Jharkhand. Subsequently, the PMK members staged a protest demanding changes in party leadership, highlighting the ongoing power struggle within the party.
