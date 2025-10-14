Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Assembly Honors Stampede Victims Amidst Political Tensions

The Tamil Nadu Assembly session paid tribute to 41 victims of a stampede in Karur and observed moments of silence. Chief Minister Stalin promised aid to victims' families. Political tensions surfaced as PMK members protested against their leader's position. The session will conclude on October 17.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 14-10-2025 12:42 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 12:42 IST
Tamil Nadu Assembly Honors Stampede Victims Amidst Political Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Tamil Nadu Assembly convened on Tuesday, initiating with a solemn resolution to condole the tragic deaths of 41 individuals during a stampede in Karur on September 27.

Upon the commencement of the session, Speaker M Appavu expressed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Chief Minister M K Stalin had directed officials to ensure quality medical care for the injured and visited the hospital to console affected families. He announced financial aid for the families of victims and those injured, followed by a call for two minutes' silence observed by members of various political parties.

Obituaries were read for several notable deceased figures, including former Nagaland Governor L Ganesan and former Chief Ministers of Kerala and Jharkhand. Subsequently, the PMK members staged a protest demanding changes in party leadership, highlighting the ongoing power struggle within the party.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Govt is going to bring about 'big changes' in functioning of 'Black Cat' commando force NSG: Amit Shah.

Govt is going to bring about 'big changes' in functioning of 'Black Cat' com...

 India
2
Supreme Court Directs MP's Plea on Secretariat Irregularities to High Court

Supreme Court Directs MP's Plea on Secretariat Irregularities to High Court

 India
3
Dramatic Capture in Double Murder Case: Alleged Mastermind Shot in Escape Attempt

Dramatic Capture in Double Murder Case: Alleged Mastermind Shot in Escape At...

 India
4
Opposition Leaders Unite to Address Electoral Concerns in Maharashtra

Opposition Leaders Unite to Address Electoral Concerns in Maharashtra

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025