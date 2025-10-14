Bihar Elections: NDA Faces Internal Strife as Mahagathbandhan Awaits Seat-Sharing Settlement

In the run-up to the Bihar assembly elections, a war of words has erupted with Janata Dal (United) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha accusing the opposition Mahagathbandhan of sowing discord and propagating rumors against the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Speaking to the news agency ANI, Jha assured that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is content and proactively preparing for the polls slated for November 6 and 11.

Jha confidently stated that the opposition is aware of its dwindling chances, which has led them to fabricate stories about the NDA. 'Nitish Kumar is ready to campaign and is closely monitoring developments,' declared Jha. He also mentioned that the NDA, comprising five parties, is collectively united and would reveal its candidate list and respective constituencies imminently. Jha dismissed talks of new entrants in the alliance, emphasizing that all strategies were finalized.

Amidst this, JD(U) MP Ajay Kumar Mandal threatened to resign over the contentious issue of seat allocation, lamenting the exclusion of his opinions. In a letter to Nitish Kumar, he criticized the process, expressing dismay that candidates were chosen without consulting local leadership and dedicated workers. Mandal stressed his decision was not an act of defiance but stemmed from concern for the party's future.

The political landscape sees NDA having already crystallized its seat-sharing plan, whereas the opposition Mahagathbandhan continues seats negotiations, with pivotal discussions occurring among its constituents such as Rashtriya Janata Dal, Congress, Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party, and left-oriented entities. Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party and JD(U) have agreed to contest 101 seats each within the NDA framework, complemented by allies like the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) and others.

In contrasting moves, the Mahagathbandhan is diligently convening sessions to achieve consensus, attended by their key figures including Rahul Gandhi and Congress Chairperson Sonia Gandhi. Statewise, Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party has unveiled additional candidate lists, marking an intense election rhythm in Bihar, as over 7.42 crore electors await decision day on November 14.

(With inputs from agencies.)