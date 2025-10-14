Issa Tchiroma Bakary: From Ally to Adversary in Cameroon Politics
Issa Tchiroma Bakary, a former ally of Cameroon President Paul Biya, claims victory in the presidential election, marking a significant shift in his political stance. His candidacy has energized voters seeking change after decades under Biya, with promises of reform and national reconciliation.
Issa Tchiroma Bakary, once a close confidant of President Paul Biya of Cameroon, has declared a controversial victory in the October 12 presidential election against his former ally. The 76-year-old ex-minister urged the incumbent, Biya, to acknowledge the people's choice and concede.
Tchiroma's pivot from staunch supporter to a fierce opponent of Biya is a dramatic political metamorphosis in Cameroon's history. His transition has invigorated voters demanding political change after over four decades under Biya's leadership, which saw economic stagnation despite the country's rich natural resources.
In a bid to steer the nation towards reform, Tchiroma has secured backing from the Union for Change coalition, positioning himself as a transitional leader. He has openly apologized for his past defense of government actions during crises, pledging national reconciliation and institutional reforms.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Opposition Leaders Rally for Electoral Reforms in Maharashtra
New Caledonia Reform Discussions Set for Year's End
French Pension Reform Suspended Amid Political Turmoil
Rajnath Singh Calls for Comprehensive Reforms in Global Peacekeeping Strategies
Vice-President Lauds Labour and Youth Ministries for Reforms and Sports Promotion