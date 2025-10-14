Left Menu

Georgia's Controversial Amendments: A Clampdown on Opposition

Non-profit groups in Georgia criticize government amendments that increase punishment for protesters and ban opposition figures from politics. Proposed by the ruling Georgian Dream party, these amendments follow protests against the government. Relations with the West worsen as the party targets political opposition.

A coalition of non-profit organizations in Georgia has publicly denounced proposed government amendments that intensify penalties for protesters and potentially prohibit opposition figures from seeking political office.

The amendments, unveiled by the ruling Georgian Dream party on Monday, aim to prevent individuals linked to political parties that purportedly violate constitutional principles from running in parliamentary elections or holding high office. These measures follow mass protests that devolved into violent confrontations with police earlier this month, with authorities alleging attempts to destabilize the government.

The Georgian Dream party dismisses allegations of pro-Russian sentiments, despite worsening relations with Western nations, as it seeks to maintain Georgia's traditional values while aspiring for EU membership. In a unified statement, Georgian non-profit groups warned, "The government is threatening those who speak out," labeling such legislative moves as antithetical to democratic norms.

