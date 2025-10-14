Andry Rajoelina: From DJ to Political Disappointment

Andry Rajoelina, who emerged as a dynamic leader known as "TGV," emulating a high-speed train, has faced significant backlash and fled Madagascar following massive protests led by Gen Z demonstrators. At just 34, Rajoelina took helm after a coup in 2009, but failed to deliver crucial reforms.

Rajoelina's presidency was originally bolstered by young people's frustrations with poverty and government corruption. However, his promises to elevate living standards in the economically-striving nation dissipated, and conditions remain dire. GDP per capita has drastically fallen, and today's youth find themselves struggling with extreme poverty, joblessness, and unreliable utilities.

His dramatic fall from grace has been compounded by allegations of corruption and grandiose but unfulfilled projects. Despite his charismatic beginnings and promises of prosperity, Rajoelina's legacy is now associated with weakened socio-economic structures, leaving Madagascar in desperate need of effective leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)