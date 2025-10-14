Court Quashes Petition Against Rahul Gandhi Over 2013 Remarks
A court dismissed a revision petition against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi regarding allegations made in 2013. Gandhi was accused of making controversial remarks about Muslims during an election rally, linking them to the ISI amid the Muzaffarnagar riots. The decision follows a series of legal proceedings and witness testimonies.
A local court on Tuesday dismissed a revision petition challenging Rahul Gandhi's alleged 2013 remarks about Muslims. Accusations centered on claims he linked young Muslims to the ISI at a rally.
The complaint originated from Mohammad Anwar, citing Gandhi's controversial statements when he was Congress Vice President, amid the Muzaffarnagar riots. Witnesses included Anwar himself, Raja Ram Upadhyay, and Vishal Barnwal.
Arguing for Gandhi, lawyer Kashi Prasad Shukla presented their case in Fast Track Court-2. The court's decision, delivered by Judge Rakesh, brought relief for Gandhi, upholding a Special Magistrate's earlier dismissal.
