Court Quashes Petition Against Rahul Gandhi Over 2013 Remarks

A local court on Tuesday dismissed a revision petition challenging Rahul Gandhi's alleged 2013 remarks about Muslims. Accusations centered on claims he linked young Muslims to the ISI at a rally.

The complaint originated from Mohammad Anwar, citing Gandhi's controversial statements when he was Congress Vice President, amid the Muzaffarnagar riots. Witnesses included Anwar himself, Raja Ram Upadhyay, and Vishal Barnwal.

Arguing for Gandhi, lawyer Kashi Prasad Shukla presented their case in Fast Track Court-2. The court's decision, delivered by Judge Rakesh, brought relief for Gandhi, upholding a Special Magistrate's earlier dismissal.