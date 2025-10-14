BJP Shakes Up Bihar Polls with Surprising Candidate List

In a surprising turn of events on Tuesday, the BJP unveiled its initial roster of 71 candidates for the forthcoming Bihar assembly elections. The party's decision not to offer Speaker Nand Kishore Yadav a ticket was unexpected, as he is a seasoned politician with seven terms as an MLA under his belt.

Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, who is returning to direct elections after over a decade, along with Health and Law Minister Mangal Pandey, have both secured their places as contenders. Notably, both Choudhary and Pandey, former state BJP presidents, were strategically fielded in key constituencies.

The announcement came amid a shake-up, with several reshuffles among sitting MLAs and new faces entering the fray. The decision reflects the BJP's attempt to rejuvenate its leadership and strengthen its foothold in the state as Bihar gears up for high-stakes polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)