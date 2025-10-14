Crisis in Haryana: DGP Shatrujeet Kapur on Leave Amid Controversy

The Haryana government has put state DGP Shatrujeet Kapur on leave amid increasing scrutiny from the Opposition related to the alleged suicide of IPS officer Y Puran Kumar.

Kumar's family is calling for action against Kapur and others accused of discrimination and harassment. Meanwhile, a special investigation team is probing the case thoroughly.

This development comes as political leaders across the spectrum visit Kumar's family to offer their condolences and express their concerns over the state's handling of the situation.

