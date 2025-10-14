Left Menu

Crisis in Haryana: DGP Shatrujeet Kapur on Leave Amid Controversy

The Haryana government has placed state DGP Shatrujeet Kapur on leave following the alleged suicide of IPS officer Y Puran Kumar. The controversy has led to political turmoil, with Kumar's family demanding justice. A special investigation is underway, as state and national leaders offer condolences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 14-10-2025 20:47 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 20:47 IST
Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

The Haryana government has put state DGP Shatrujeet Kapur on leave amid increasing scrutiny from the Opposition related to the alleged suicide of IPS officer Y Puran Kumar.

Kumar's family is calling for action against Kapur and others accused of discrimination and harassment. Meanwhile, a special investigation team is probing the case thoroughly.

This development comes as political leaders across the spectrum visit Kumar's family to offer their condolences and express their concerns over the state's handling of the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

