Race Heats Up: Candidates Vie for Anta Assembly By-Poll in Rajasthan

Two independent candidates, Dharmveer and Naresh Kumar Meena, have filed nominations for the Anta Assembly by-poll in Rajasthan's Baran district. The election is set for November 11, following the BJP MLA Kanwar Lal Meena's disqualification. The Congress candidate, Pramod Jain, initiated the nomination process.

  • Country:
  • India

The political landscape in Rajasthan's Baran district is heating up as nominations for the Anta Assembly by-poll are underway. Two independent candidates, Dharmveer and Naresh Kumar Meena, have joined the fray, submitting their papers on the second day of the filing period, officials confirmed.

The district election office noted that Congress candidate Pramod Jain was the first to submit his nomination on the initial day of the process, which began on Monday. Aspirants have until October 21 to file, with nomination scrutiny scheduled for October 23 and the final date for withdrawals on October 27.

The by-poll, necessitated by the disqualification of BJP MLA Kanwar Lal Meena, is set for November 11 with vote counting on November 14. The constituency, as of October 1, 2025, boasts 2,27,563 registered voters keen on determining their next representative.

