Madagascar Military Leadership Ushers in Transition with Constitution Overhaul

Madagascar witnessed a significant political shift as its new military leader declared a two-year transitional period on Tuesday. The move is set to pave the way for elections, aligning with plans for a constitutional overhaul.

Colonel Michael Randrianirina, who leads an elite army unit, announced the military's intention to guide the nation through the transition. He stipulated that during this time, a new Constitution will be introduced through a referendum, subsequently leading to elections for establishing new governmental institutions.

This bold move came after the military assumed control, promising a structured and gradual transition under their watch. The announcement has sparked discussions on the future of Madagascar's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)