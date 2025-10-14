Left Menu

Madagascar Military Leadership Ushers in Transition with Constitution Overhaul

Madagascar's military leader announced a two-year transition period culminating in elections. During this time, a new Constitution will be drafted and put to a referendum. Colonel Michael Randrianirina outlined the plan, emphasizing the military's role in overseeing this political transition following their recent assumption of control.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Antananarivo | Updated: 14-10-2025 21:06 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 21:06 IST
  • Country:
  • Madagascar

Madagascar witnessed a significant political shift as its new military leader declared a two-year transitional period on Tuesday. The move is set to pave the way for elections, aligning with plans for a constitutional overhaul.

Colonel Michael Randrianirina, who leads an elite army unit, announced the military's intention to guide the nation through the transition. He stipulated that during this time, a new Constitution will be introduced through a referendum, subsequently leading to elections for establishing new governmental institutions.

This bold move came after the military assumed control, promising a structured and gradual transition under their watch. The announcement has sparked discussions on the future of Madagascar's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

