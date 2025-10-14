Jammu & Kashmir Political Showdown: JKPC's Abstention Fuels BJP-NC Rivalry

The Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference (JKPC), under the leadership of Sajad Gani Lone, will abstain from the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections, adding a new dimension to the political tussle. This decision is perceived as indirectly benefiting the BJP candidate, Sat Sharma, increasing his chances of securing a seat.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has passionately appealed to non-BJP parties to rally behind the National Conference (NC) candidate, Imran Nabi Dar, in a bid to thwart a BJP victory. Abdullah emphasized the importance of unity among these parties to prevent the BJP from gaining political ground in the region.

With the elections slated for October 24, the NC has a strong hold on three out of the four seats. However, the competition for the final seat remains intense, as BJP requires just a few MLAs to abstain or cross-vote. The political scene is charged, with Abdullah emphasizing the election as a crucial test for the local political entities.

(With inputs from agencies.)