Left Menu

Jammu & Kashmir Political Showdown: JKPC's Abstention Fuels BJP-NC Rivalry

The Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference, led by Sajad Gani Lone, will abstain from the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections, potentially aiding BJP's Sat Sharma. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah urged non-BJP parties to support the National Conference's Imran Nabi Dar. The elections are a pivotal moment in the regional political landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 14-10-2025 21:41 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 21:41 IST
Jammu & Kashmir Political Showdown: JKPC's Abstention Fuels BJP-NC Rivalry
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference (JKPC), under the leadership of Sajad Gani Lone, will abstain from the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections, adding a new dimension to the political tussle. This decision is perceived as indirectly benefiting the BJP candidate, Sat Sharma, increasing his chances of securing a seat.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has passionately appealed to non-BJP parties to rally behind the National Conference (NC) candidate, Imran Nabi Dar, in a bid to thwart a BJP victory. Abdullah emphasized the importance of unity among these parties to prevent the BJP from gaining political ground in the region.

With the elections slated for October 24, the NC has a strong hold on three out of the four seats. However, the competition for the final seat remains intense, as BJP requires just a few MLAs to abstain or cross-vote. The political scene is charged, with Abdullah emphasizing the election as a crucial test for the local political entities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Juggle: Stocks, Oil, and Gold React to Global Tensions

Market Juggle: Stocks, Oil, and Gold React to Global Tensions

 Global
2
US Seeks Global Support Amid China Trade Tensions

US Seeks Global Support Amid China Trade Tensions

 United States
3
Markets Steady Amid U.S.-China Trade Tensions

Markets Steady Amid U.S.-China Trade Tensions

 Global
4
Maine's Senate Race: A Clash of Political Titans

Maine's Senate Race: A Clash of Political Titans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Dual impact of AI on renewable transition: Barrier or enabler

Predictive economics gains ground as economists embrace data-driven decision-making

Financial literacy key to balancing mobile finance benefits and risks

Manual scavenging in India persists as structural injustice of caste and governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025