Naveen Patnaik's Public Comeback: Highlighting Welfare and Critique

Naveen Patnaik, BJD president, returns to public life on his 79th birthday. He will lead the Jan Sampark Padyatra, highlighting state welfare achievements and critiquing BJP government failures. After recovering from health issues, Patnaik aims to connect with Odisha's people, addressing key political issues and visiting SOS Village Bhubaneswar.

Updated: 14-10-2025 23:12 IST
Naveen Patnaik's Public Comeback: Highlighting Welfare and Critique
Naveen Patnaik
  • Country:
  • India

Naveen Patnaik, the opposition BJD president, is poised for a public reemergence on October 16, coinciding with his 79th birthday. Patnaik, who has been out of the spotlight for several months due to health issues, will actively participate in the party's annual Jan Sampark Padyatra.

The five-time chief minister of Odisha is set to lead the march at Ganga Nagar Palli, under the Ekamra-Bhubaneswar assembly segment, as announced by BJD's Bhubaneswar district president, Ashok Panda. This year's padyatra, typically a platform for showcasing state welfare schemes, will instead focus on highlighting the alleged failures of the BJP government, marking the party's strategic shift while in opposition.

Patnaik plans to address the public during the padyatra, sending a critical message to the people of Nuapada ahead of the by-poll scheduled for November 11. Recently recovering from medical treatment in Mumbai and Bhubaneswar, Patnaik will also visit SOS Village in Khandagiri, engaging with residents and distributing sweets to children.

(With inputs from agencies.)

