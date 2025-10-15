Left Menu

Trump Displeased with Spain Over Defense Spending

President Donald Trump expressed dissatisfaction with Spain for not increasing its defense spending to 5%. He views this as a slight against NATO and has hinted at imposing trade penalties, including tariffs, in response to Spain's decision.

Trump Displeased with Spain Over Defense Spending
President Donald Trump has voiced his discontent with Spain for its refusal to boost defense spending to 5%, labeling the decision as disrespectful towards NATO.

He indicated the possibility of responding with trade penalties, specifically tariffs, as a form of retaliation.

Trump stated, "I'm very unhappy with Spain. They're the only country that didn't raise their number up to 5%... so I'm not happy with Spain," in comments made to reporters.

