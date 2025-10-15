Trump Displeased with Spain Over Defense Spending
President Donald Trump expressed dissatisfaction with Spain for not increasing its defense spending to 5%. He views this as a slight against NATO and has hinted at imposing trade penalties, including tariffs, in response to Spain's decision.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 15-10-2025 00:13 IST | Created: 15-10-2025 00:13 IST
- Country:
- United States
President Donald Trump has voiced his discontent with Spain for its refusal to boost defense spending to 5%, labeling the decision as disrespectful towards NATO.
He indicated the possibility of responding with trade penalties, specifically tariffs, as a form of retaliation.
Trump stated, "I'm very unhappy with Spain. They're the only country that didn't raise their number up to 5%... so I'm not happy with Spain," in comments made to reporters.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Political Tensions Erupt in Bihar as JD(U) Leaders Voice Discontent
China's exports to the US sink nearly 30 per cent in September as trade truce unravels with new threats of higher tariffs, reports AP.
The Unseen Cost of Tariffs: U.S. Firms and Consumers Bear the Brunt
Wall Street Turmoil: Trump Tariffs Hit US Stocks
Trade Tensions Surge as Trump Threatens New Tariffs on China