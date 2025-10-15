Trump Displeased with Spain Over Defense Spending

President Donald Trump has voiced his discontent with Spain for its refusal to boost defense spending to 5%, labeling the decision as disrespectful towards NATO.

He indicated the possibility of responding with trade penalties, specifically tariffs, as a form of retaliation.

Trump stated, "I'm very unhappy with Spain. They're the only country that didn't raise their number up to 5%... so I'm not happy with Spain," in comments made to reporters.

(With inputs from agencies.)