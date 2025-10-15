Peru's New Leadership: Steering Towards Stability

Peruvian President Jose Jeri has signaled the direction of his administration by appointing the first members of his cabinet. His selections highlight his focus on addressing the nation's pressing challenges, especially the rampant crime wave.

Among the appointees are Ernesto Alvarez as prime minister, Denisse Miralles as economy minister, and Hugo de Zela as foreign minister. Jeri also named Vicente Tiburcio as interior minister, indicating a strong stance on combatting crime under his conservative leadership.

Jeri's leadership emerged in a tense political environment following Dina Boluarte's removal for 'moral incapacity,' which ignited public outrage due to escalating crime rates. Protests continue amidst Peru's rapid leadership changes, with Jeri as the seventh president in nine years.

(With inputs from agencies.)