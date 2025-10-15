Left Menu

Ravi Naik: A Stalwart of Goan Politics Passes Away

Ravi Naik, former Chief Minister and current Agriculture Minister of Goa, passed away at 79 following a cardiac arrest. Recognized as a stalwart in Goan politics, his legacy includes decades of public service and leadership across various political parties. He is survived by his family and remembered for his indelible contributions.

Goa's political landscape mourns the loss of a prominent leader as agriculture minister and former chief minister Ravi Naik passed away from a cardiac arrest at 79. Family sources confirmed his demise early Wednesday following his admission to a private hospital in Ponda.

Naik, who served as Chief Minister twice and remained an influential member of multiple assemblies, leaves behind his wife, two children, a daughter-in-law, and three grandchildren. The last rites are arranged for Wednesday afternoon, drawing a massive outpouring of respect and tribute from the public.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant expressed his condolences on social media, highlighting Naik's enduring contributions to the state's governance. Through his roles in various parties and government portfolios, Naik has left a mark that will be long cherished in Goa's political history.

