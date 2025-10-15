Ravi Naik: A Stalwart of Goan Politics Passes Away

Goa's political landscape mourns the loss of a prominent leader as agriculture minister and former chief minister Ravi Naik passed away from a cardiac arrest at 79. Family sources confirmed his demise early Wednesday following his admission to a private hospital in Ponda.

Naik, who served as Chief Minister twice and remained an influential member of multiple assemblies, leaves behind his wife, two children, a daughter-in-law, and three grandchildren. The last rites are arranged for Wednesday afternoon, drawing a massive outpouring of respect and tribute from the public.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant expressed his condolences on social media, highlighting Naik's enduring contributions to the state's governance. Through his roles in various parties and government portfolios, Naik has left a mark that will be long cherished in Goa's political history.

(With inputs from agencies.)