Congress, AAP made false promises to people of Punjab: Haryana CM Saini

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday claimed that the AAP and the Congress made false promises to the people of Punjab, who have made up their minds to go with the BJP in the 2027 Assembly polls.

Saini said the people of the neighbouring state have seen through the rule of the Congress and the AAP, and have decided to go with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and bring the BJP to power in 2027. "Both the AAP and the Congress came to power in Punjab on the back of false promises. But people have now seen how state governments are making fast progress under the BJP," Saini said. The chief minister was speaking to reporters after addressing a 'Jan Vishwas-Jan Vikas' event in Panchkula to mark the completion of one year of the third term of the BJP government in Haryana.

Asked if he will talk about the 'Haryana Model' of governance in Bihar, where he is scheduled to campaign for next month's Assembly elections, Saini said, "It is the 'Modi Model' that is running in the entire country." Taking on the Congress, which ruled the country for a long period of time, Saini said, "Earlier, we saw that schemes were formulated, but the poor never got the benefits. The poor didn't get the relief they should have got after Independence. The Congress used to make announcements for votes, but never fulfilled them." However, the government led by Prime Minister Modi has provided relief to the poor and other weaker sections and also empowered them, Saini said. Referring to a booklet released on the occasion, Saini said, "Through this booklet, we have presented our government's report card, which details what we did in the past year. The government is accountable to the people." On his recent visit to Japan, Saini said nine Japanese companies have expressed interest in investing approximately Rs 5,000 crore in Haryana, and have signed MoUs to that effect.

These investments are expected to generate employment opportunities for around 15,000 youth, he said.

"Everyone I met (in Japan) praised Prime Minister Modi and his government's policies," Saini added.

