UPDATE 2-Trump administration freezes another $11 billion in infrastructure spending in shutdown fight

White House budget director Russell Vought said on Friday that the Trump administration will freeze another $11 billion worth of infrastructure projects in Democratic states due to the ongoing government shutdown. Vought said on social media the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will pause work on "low priority" projects in cities such as New York, San Francisco, Boston and Baltimore. He said the projects could eventually be canceled. The White House Office of Management and Budget said President Donald Trump "wants to reorient how the federal government prioritizes Army Corps projects."

The Trump administration has already frozen at least $28 billion

for transportation and energy projects in Democratic-controlled cities and states, as the president pressures his opponents in Congress to end the shutdown, which began October 1. Trump has also vowed to cut "Democrat Agencies" and sought to eliminate 4,100 federal jobs as he looks to inflict pain on his political opposition.

The Army Corps projects include a waterfront park in San Francisco, bridge expansions in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, and water and wastewater systems in New York City, OMB said. New York projects account for $7 billion of the total.

Other affected projects are in Illinois, Maryland, Oregon, New Mexico, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Rhode Island and Delaware, OMB said. All of these states voted against Trump in the 2024 presidential election.

OMB said many of the projects sit in "sanctuary jurisdictions" that have resisted the Trump administration's immigration crackdown. The Army Corps did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)