Tripura CM meets Shah in Patna
- Country:
- India
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Patna.
Saha was in Bihar to campaign for the BJP in the upcoming assembly elections in the state.
''Met Union Home & Cooperative Minister Amit Shah Ji in Patna, Bihar this morning on my way to the election campaign,'' he said in a post on X.
Later in the day, Saha addressed an election rally in West Champaran district, in support of the BJP's Ramnagar candidate Nand Kishore Ram and Bagaha nominee Ram Singh.
Voting will be held in Bihar in two phases, on November 6 and 11. The votes will be counted on November 14.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
New govt's focus will be to bring heavy industries to Bihar, creating large-scale employment opportunities: Amit Shah in Patna.
Bihar will become growth engine of eastern India: Amit Shah in Patna.
Inflation now lowest in country in four decades, claims Amit Shah in Patna.
RJD promising govt jobs to each family in Bihar, but where will the money come from, asks Amit Shah in Patna.
This will be first election in Bihar in which voting will continue till 5 pm as state now free of Naxalites: Amit Shah in Patna.