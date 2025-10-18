Tripura CM meets Shah in Patna

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Patna.

Saha was in Bihar to campaign for the BJP in the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

''Met Union Home & Cooperative Minister Amit Shah Ji in Patna, Bihar this morning on my way to the election campaign,'' he said in a post on X.

Later in the day, Saha addressed an election rally in West Champaran district, in support of the BJP's Ramnagar candidate Nand Kishore Ram and Bagaha nominee Ram Singh.

Voting will be held in Bihar in two phases, on November 6 and 11. The votes will be counted on November 14.

