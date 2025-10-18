Left Menu

UDF alleges Kerala govt knew of gold theft at Sabarimala, demands action

PTI | Pathanamthitta | Updated: 18-10-2025 21:51 IST | Created: 18-10-2025 21:51 IST
The opposition UDF on Saturday alleged that the gold theft and irregularities in the gold-plating of Dwarapalaka idols at Sabarimala temple occurred with the knowledge of the Left government in Kerala.

The Congress-led front also pledged to withdraw all cases filed in connection with the 2018 protests against the entry of young women into the Sabarimala temple if it comes to power in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Addressing a large gathering at Pandalam during the culmination of the Viswasa Samrakshana Yatra, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan urged Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to reveal those responsible for the alleged gold theft at the Lord Ayyappa temple.

He accused state Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan and Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president P S Prasanth of again entrusting the gold-plating work to a tainted sponsor, despite being aware of his fraudulent background.

"Nothing more has happened because of the intervention of Lord Ayyappa," Satheesan said, adding that the real plan of the fraudsters might have been to steal the idol of the principal deity.

"As the CM of the state, Pinarayi Vijayan should answer to the people of Kerala who stole the gold and Dwarapalaka idols of Lord Ayyappa," he added.

Satheesan alleged that although these irregularities and thefts occurred with the knowledge of authorities, they projected themselves as devoted to Lord Ayyappa, apparently referring to the recent Global Ayyappa Sangamam organised by the TDB with government support.

"The gold theft at the hill shrine hurt the sentiments of Ayyappa devotees," he said.

The LoP also warned that opposition agitation on the issue would continue until all real culprits are brought to justice.

The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) launched the Viswasa Samrakshana Yatra from Kanhangad in northern Kasaragod district on October 14 to highlight the government's alleged role in the Sabarimala irregularities.

