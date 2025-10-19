Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

UK's Tommy Robinson questions Nigel Farage's credibility, sees Reform win

British anti-immigration campaigner Tommy Robinson said he believes the Reform UK party is poised to win Britain's next general election, even as he questioned the credibility of its leader, Nigel Farage. Addressing an audience in Tel Aviv on Saturday, Robinson, who rose to prominence in Britain more than a decade ago by organising protests against Islam, was met with a standing ovation before a two-hour speech criticising immigration, the media and the British government.

'No Kings' protests draw large crowds in US cities to decry Trump

Protesters spanning all age groups took to the streets en masse for "No Kings" rallies across the United States on Saturday, denouncing what they view as authoritarian tendencies and unbridled corruption of U.S. President Donald Trump. Organizers expected millions of people to turn out by day's end at more than 2,600 planned rallies in major cities, small towns and suburbs, challenging a Trump-led agenda that has reshaped the government and upended democratic norms with unprecedented speed since he took office in January.

UK's Prince Andrew asked police to help smear sexual abuse accuser, newspaper says

Britain's Prince Andrew asked police in 2011 to dig up personal information about Virginia Giuffre, the woman who accused him of sexually abusing her as a teenager, a British newspaper reported on Sunday, days after the royal gave up his Duke of York title. London's Metropolitan Police said it was "actively looking" into the allegations in the Mail on Sunday report. Buckingham Palace did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Pakistan and Afghanistan agree to immediate ceasefire after peace talks in Doha

Afghanistan and Pakistan agreed to an immediate ceasefire during talks in Doha, both sides said on Sunday, after a week of fierce border clashes, the worst violence between the South Asian neighbours since the Taliban seized power in Kabul in 2021. The ceasefire "has been finalised", Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif posted on X on Sunday, saying both sides would meet again on October 25 in Istanbul to discuss "detailed matters".

China accuses US of cyber breaches at national time centre

China has accused the U.S. of stealing secrets and infiltrating the country's national time centre, warning that serious breaches could have disrupted communication networks, financial systems, the power supply and the international standard time. The U.S. National Security Agency has been carrying out a cyber attack operation on the National Time Service Center over an extended period of time, China's State Security Ministry said in a statement on its WeChat account on Sunday.

Thieves steal priceless jewels from Paris' Louvre in brazen daylight heist

Thieves broke into Paris' Louvre museum by using a crane and smashing an upstairs window on Sunday, stealing priceless jewellery from an area that houses the French crown jewels before escaping on motorbikes, the French government said. The robbery is likely to raise awkward questions about security at the museum, where officials had already sounded the alarm about lack of investment at a world-famous site that welcomed 8.7 million visitors in 2024.

Hamas denies US statement on group's 'ceasefire violation'

Hamas rejected on Sunday a statement from the U.S. State Department in which it cited "credible reports" indicating the Palestinian militant group would imminently violate the ceasefire deal with Israel. Hamas said such allegations were false.

Israeli military launches attacks on Gaza, ceasefire under strain

The Israeli military said it launched air strikes and artillery fire at targets in southern Gaza on Sunday, dimming hopes that a U.S.-mediated ceasefire would lead to lasting peace as Israel traded blame with Palestinian militant group Hamas. Israel's attacks on Sunday were the most serious test of an already fragile ceasefire, which took effect on October 11.

South Korea sees higher chance of US trade deal by APEC summit

South Korea has a higher chance of reaching a trade deal with the U.S. by the time of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in South Korea later this month, the country's chief policy advisor said on Sunday. While the two sides have made concrete progress in most issues, they need to iron out a couple of remaining items, advisor Kim Yong-beom told reporters, after returning from a trip to Washington where he met with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.

As 'No Kings' protests decry Trump, surveillance worries emerge

People who take part in Saturday's mass "No Kings" protest against President Donald Trump's administration may be targeted for federal government surveillance with a range of technology that could include facial recognition and phone hacking, civil libertarians said. "No Kings" organizers expect 2,600 rallies across all 50 U.S. states. But the level of surveillance at protests and the type of technology in use is likely to be both location-specific and dependent on the police forces present, said Thorin Klosowski, a security and privacy activist with the Electronic Frontier Foundation, said Friday.

Bessent, Chinese vice premier to meet to try to defuse US tariff hike

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Friday he expects to meet next week with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng in Malaysia to try to forestall an escalation of U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods that President Donald Trump said was unsustainable. Bessent made the announcement during a White House cabinet meeting and later confirmed plans for a meeting after a call with He on Friday evening. Bessent said on X the two officials "engaged in frank and detailed discussions regarding trade between the United States and China."

Flights resume at Dhaka airport after fire forced operations to halt

Flights have resumed at Bangladesh's main airport in Dhaka, airport officials said, six hours after a fire in the cargo section delayed flights and halted operations on Saturday.

The first flight departed at 9.06 p.m. (1506 GMT), officials told reporters.

Giant Russian gas plant suspends intake from Kazakhstan after Ukrainian drone strike

The Orenburg gas processing plant, the largest facility of its kind in the world, has been forced to suspend its intake of gas from Kazakhstan after a Ukrainian drone attack, Kazakhstan's energy ministry said on Sunday. Orenburg regional governor Yevgeny Solntsev had said earlier on Sunday that the plant had been partially damaged and that the drone strike had caused a fire to break out at a workshop at the plant. The fire was later put out, Russian media outlet Kommersant reported, citing the operator.

