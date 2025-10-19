Ease norm, procure paddy that has moisture content up to 22 per cent, AIADMK tells DMK govt

Tamil Nadu's main opposition AIADMK on Sunday urged the state government to open more Direct Paddy Procurement Centres and allow 22 per cent moisture content for paddy procurement.

Citing NCRB data, Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami said as many as ''1,968 farmers'' died of suicide between 2021 and 2023 in Tamil Nadu and there is a threat of increase in such numbers due to the ''maladministration'' of the DMK government. Palaniswami, also the general secretary of the AIADMK and a former chief minister said in a statement that DPPCs should be opened in increased numbers and 22 percent moisture content must be allowed for paddy procurement.

Since the DMK regime has ''not procured'' paddy from farmers, the government may have to face massive farmers' struggle, he claimed. He said adequate number of tarpaulin sheets must be made available when paddy is stored in open places.

