Tripura CM apologises for referring ally IPFT to outlawed group

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday tendered an apology for referring the ruling BJP's ally, Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT), to an outlawed group during a rally in poll-bound Bihar a day ago.

While addressing the rally at Ramnagar in Bihar to mark the filing of nomination papers by two BJP candidates, Saha had said all the members of the outlawed groups- National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT), All Tripura Tiger Force (ATTF) and IPFT - have surrendered to lead a normal life.

"While addressing in Bihar (on Saturday), I have inadvertently referred to IPFT like NLFT and ATTF. As soon as the matter came to my knowledge, I called up IPFT president Prem Kumar Reang and tendered my apology for an unintentional mistake", he wrote on Facebook.

