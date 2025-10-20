Shamim Begum Takes Center Stage in Nagrota's Pivotal Bypolls
The National Conference nominates Shamim Begum for the upcoming bypolls in Nagrota, after Congress opted not to contest. This decision is part of a strategy to defeat BJP. Devyani Rana from BJP and Harsh Dev Singh from JKNPP-I also enter the race as elections approach next month.
- Country:
- India
The National Conference (NC) has officially nominated Shamim Begum, a District Development Council (DDC) member, to contest in the upcoming Nagrota assembly bypolls. This strategic move came after Congress decided to leave the Nagrota seat to NC in a bid to strengthen their position against BJP.
Shamim Begum expressed gratitude to her party for the nomination, highlighting her track record as a DDC member. Meanwhile, internal coalition dynamics remain tense following disagreements over Rajya Sabha elections, though NC leaders remain open to collaboration with Congress should a better candidate emerge.
As candidates gear up for filing nominations, BJP has fielded Devyani Rana, and JKNPP-I is represented by Harsh Dev Singh. The bypolls, set for November 11, follow the vacancy left by the demise of former BJP legislator Devender Singh Rana, creating a critical battleground ahead of the assembly elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
