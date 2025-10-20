Shamim Begum Takes Center Stage in Nagrota's Pivotal Bypolls

The National Conference (NC) has officially nominated Shamim Begum, a District Development Council (DDC) member, to contest in the upcoming Nagrota assembly bypolls. This strategic move came after Congress decided to leave the Nagrota seat to NC in a bid to strengthen their position against BJP.

Shamim Begum expressed gratitude to her party for the nomination, highlighting her track record as a DDC member. Meanwhile, internal coalition dynamics remain tense following disagreements over Rajya Sabha elections, though NC leaders remain open to collaboration with Congress should a better candidate emerge.

As candidates gear up for filing nominations, BJP has fielded Devyani Rana, and JKNPP-I is represented by Harsh Dev Singh. The bypolls, set for November 11, follow the vacancy left by the demise of former BJP legislator Devender Singh Rana, creating a critical battleground ahead of the assembly elections.

