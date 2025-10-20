Left Menu

Controversy Brews Over Possible Putin Visit to Hungary Amid EU Tensions

Tensions rise as EU leaders express discontent over the possible visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Hungary for talks on the Ukraine conflict. The EU emphasizes the importance of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's involvement in peace talks, while discussions continue on additional sanctions against Russia.

Putin

The prospect of Russian President Vladimir Putin visiting Hungary has sparked controversy among EU leaders. The potential meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has stirred both diplomatic and public debate.

Critics, including EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, have highlighted the problematic nature of hosting a leader facing an ICC arrest warrant. The situation intensifies as the EU prepares a new sanctions package against Russia this week.

French and Dutch foreign ministers echoed the sentiment, stressing the need for meaningful diplomatic efforts, with a ceasefire being a critical subject of any negotiations involving Putin.

(With inputs from agencies.)

