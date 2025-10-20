Eknath Shinde Criticizes Opposition's 'Dual Role' Amid Maharashtra Local Polls
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde criticizes the Opposition for demanding local body polls and now seeking delay due to alleged discrepancies. Shinde claims this stems from fear of defeat and expresses confidence in the ruling Mahayuti's success. He praises Thane for its festive atmosphere during Diwali.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has taken a sharp stance against the Opposition's 'dual role' regarding local body elections. Shinde highlighted that after demanding the polls on priority, the Opposition now seeks postponement due to alleged discrepancies in electoral rolls.
The deputy CM suggests that this change in stance is rooted in the Opposition's fear of an electoral defeat. Shinde emphasized the ruling Mahayuti's confidence in securing victory, citing their work and past performance as key factors for anticipated success in the upcoming elections.
The Shiv Sena leader also praised Thane, his political stronghold, for its vibrant Diwali celebrations, vowing continued support from citizens for the Mahayuti. With the local body elections looming, the political rhetoric intensifies, offering a glimpse into the state's dynamic electoral landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
