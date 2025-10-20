Budapest as the Diplomatic Crossroads for Putin-Trump Summit

In a significant diplomatic development, Budapest has been designated as the site for an upcoming summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump, the Kremlin announced on Monday. The choice was influenced by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's warm rapport with both leaders.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized that the summit's preliminary planning is underway. Key objectives include accelerating efforts to resolve the ongoing Ukraine conflict and strengthening the diplomatic ties between Russia and the United States.

This summit represents a strategic effort to bridge the divide between two major global powers, leveraging Hungary's unique position and the strong connections of its leader to facilitate crucial discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)