Sanae Takaichi: Japan's First Female Prime Minister in Waiting

Sanae Takaichi, backed by the Japan Innovation Party, is poised to become Japan's first female prime minister. Despite not holding a majority, her coalition with Ishin almost ensures her parliamentary victory. Her policies aim at fiscal expansion and revising Japan's pacifist constitution, triggering significant economic and political anticipation.

Sanae Takaichi, a hardline conservative, is on the brink of becoming Japan's first female prime minister. With backing from Ishin, the Japan Innovation Party, her premiership seems assured despite falling short of a parliamentary majority. Their combined seats come close to dominating the lower house, enough to win Tuesday's vote.

Takaichi plans to strengthen Japan's economy while advocating for higher spending and tax cuts. Her coalition deal with Ishin includes specific policies and deadlines, amplifying investor confidence, weakening the yen, and boosting stocks. Yet, for her governance to be effective, she needs broader opposition support for key fiscal projects.

Takaichi's agenda includes revising Japan's pacifist post-war constitution and increasing defense expenditure. Despite her coalition, Ishin won't immediately accept government roles, preferring to focus on policy implementation within the partnership first.

