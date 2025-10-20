High-Level Talks: U.S. and Russia Seek Resolution in Ukraine
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov discussed the next steps in resolving the Ukraine war after a recent call between Presidents Trump and Putin. The conversation underscored potential collaboration between Moscow and Washington in achieving a durable peace.
In a significant diplomatic conversation, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio engaged with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to discuss strategies for resolving the ongoing Ukraine conflict.
This dialogue followed a call between President Donald Trump and President Vladimir Putin, as confirmed by the State Department.
State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott highlighted the importance of forthcoming engagements as a vital platform to foster collaboration between the U.S. and Russia in achieving a lasting peace.
