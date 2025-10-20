High-Level Talks: U.S. and Russia Seek Resolution in Ukraine

In a significant diplomatic conversation, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio engaged with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to discuss strategies for resolving the ongoing Ukraine conflict.

This dialogue followed a call between President Donald Trump and President Vladimir Putin, as confirmed by the State Department.

State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott highlighted the importance of forthcoming engagements as a vital platform to foster collaboration between the U.S. and Russia in achieving a lasting peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)