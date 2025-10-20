Trump's Dual Strategy: Trade and Defense in Asia-Pacific

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Monday his intention to negotiate a fair trade deal with Chinese President Xi Jinping. This move signals a potential easing of tensions between Washington and Beijing, as Trump seeks to balance diplomatic relations with economic interests.

Concurrently, Trump declared plans to accelerate the delivery of nuclear-powered submarines to Australia. This decision highlights his administration's focus on bolstering defense ties with key Indo-Pacific allies.

The comments were made prior to Trump's bilateral discussions in Washington with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, emphasizing a dual strategy of trade and military cooperation in the region.