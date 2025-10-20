Kerala Joins PM SHRI Scheme Amid Political Rifts

Kerala's recent decision to align with the PM SHRI scheme, despite previous resistance, has ignited a political debate. The Congress accused the ruling CPI(M) of forming a secret alliance with the BJP, suggesting covert deals underpin the state's policy shift.

Ruling LDF convenor T P Ramakrishnan defended the move, emphasizing the necessity to secure maximum central funding for educational initiatives. He stressed this decision aligns with Left Democratic Front's policy, arguing state departments can independently determine their course while adhering to party principles.

The BJP welcomed the decision but criticized the prolonged opposition by the state government. This policy shift, affecting over 14,500 schools, is portrayed as acknowledgment of the National Education Policy's relevance and a strategic move for Kerala's financial health.

