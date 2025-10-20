Political Drama in Telangana: Allegations, Arrests, and Backward Class Tensions
Telangana's political scene is tense after high-ranking officials visited the Chief Minister during Deepavali. The meeting was significant amidst allegations from a minister's daughter about bias against her backward class family. A viral video escalated tensions, highlighting issues of corruption and political targeting.
The political atmosphere in Telangana turned volatile as key state leaders met Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy during Deepavali celebrations. Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, state Congress president B Mahesh Kumar Goud, and Forest Minister Konda Surekha, accompanied by her husband, participated in what turned out to be a significant meeting amid unfolding political drama.
Surekha's daughter, Konda Sushmitha, has publicly accused 'Reddy leaders' of targeting her family because they are from a backward class. This accusation gained attention after a video of police action at the minister's residence went viral, sparking a broader conversation about social discrimination and political maneuvering.
The controversy intensified when Sumanth, an Officer on Special Duty recently removed for alleged irregularities, was caught up in the scandal. His dismissal followed accusations of extortion involving a cement company representative and a possible conspiracy to implicate Konda Murali, raising questions about power dynamics and integrity within the state government.
