BJP to Contest Marathwada Graduates Constituency, Says Ashok Chavan

In a strategic move, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced its decision to contest the graduates constituency seat from the Marathwada region. Senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Chavan revealed this development while addressing the press on Thursday.

The seat is currently under the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), led by Ajit Pawar, with Satish Chavan holding the position since 2008. Ashok Chavan stated that the decision came from the state level, and measures like voter registrations have been initiated as directed by the state unit president and the chief minister.

Addressing another political issue, Chavan termed Congress leader Bhai Jagtap's comments about not aligning with Maha Vikas Aghadi ally Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS for local body elections as mere "election stunts." This assertion underscores BJP's dismissal of potential threats posed by opposition alliances in the upcoming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)