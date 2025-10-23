Left Menu

BJP to Contest Marathwada Graduates Constituency, Says Ashok Chavan

Senior BJP leader Ashok Chavan announced that the party will contest the Marathwada graduates constituency seat, currently held by NCP's Satish Chavan. Echoing directives from state leadership, voter registrations have commenced. The BJP leader dismissed Congress's Bhai Jagtap's remarks on political alliances as election tactics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 23-10-2025 21:33 IST | Created: 23-10-2025 21:33 IST
BJP to Contest Marathwada Graduates Constituency, Says Ashok Chavan
Ashok Chavan
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced its decision to contest the graduates constituency seat from the Marathwada region. Senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Chavan revealed this development while addressing the press on Thursday.

The seat is currently under the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), led by Ajit Pawar, with Satish Chavan holding the position since 2008. Ashok Chavan stated that the decision came from the state level, and measures like voter registrations have been initiated as directed by the state unit president and the chief minister.

Addressing another political issue, Chavan termed Congress leader Bhai Jagtap's comments about not aligning with Maha Vikas Aghadi ally Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS for local body elections as mere "election stunts." This assertion underscores BJP's dismissal of potential threats posed by opposition alliances in the upcoming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes Chhattisgarh Village: Five Dead from Contaminated Feast

Tragedy Strikes Chhattisgarh Village: Five Dead from Contaminated Feast

 India
2
Xi Jinping Heads to South Korea for Crucial APEC Meeting

Xi Jinping Heads to South Korea for Crucial APEC Meeting

 Global
3
Tata Motors Faces Financial Strain Amid JLR's Uneven Recovery Post-Cyberattack

Tata Motors Faces Financial Strain Amid JLR's Uneven Recovery Post-Cyberatta...

 India
4
Empathy and Efficiency: Sitharaman's Vision for GST Officers

Empathy and Efficiency: Sitharaman's Vision for GST Officers

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data, not algorithms, is true power behind artificial intelligence

EU faces dual crisis of energy poverty and poor health in the East

Blockchain meets AI: Smarter, confidence-based crypto trading system

AI’s hidden economy: The emergence of cosine capital in the age of LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025