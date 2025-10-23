Anta Assembly Bypoll: Twenty Candidates Compete Amid Political Drama
The Anta Assembly bypoll in Rajasthan sees 20 candidates vying for the seat after one nomination was rejected. This election follows the disqualification of a former BJP MLA. Key contenders include Morpal Suman from BJP and Pramod Jain from Congress. Voting is scheduled for November 11, with results on November 14.
The upcoming Anta Assembly bypoll in Rajasthan has finalized 20 candidates for the electoral race after election authorities rejected one nomination on Thursday. Initially, 21 aspirants had filed their papers, but the nomination of Urmila Jain, wife of Congress candidate Pramod Jain, was declared invalid during scrutiny.
The significant bypoll comes after the disqualification of former BJP MLA Kanwarlal Meena over allegations of misconduct, featuring threats with a firearm. With the final list of candidates due post the October 27 deadline for withdrawal, stakes are high for parties, particularly the ruling BJP and opposition Congress.
The contest sees BJP's Morpal Suman pitted against Congress's Pramod Jain. Scheduled for November 11, the bypoll will cater to 2,27,563 registered voters. Counting of votes is set for November 14, a date eagerly awaited by political analysts and constituents alike.
(With inputs from agencies.)
