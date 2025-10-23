Left Menu

Telangana Lifts Two-Child Rule for Local Elections

The Telangana Cabinet has decided to eliminate the rule preventing candidates with more than two children from running in local body elections. In a meeting led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, it was agreed to draft an ordinance and recommend it to the Governor for promulgation.

In a significant political development, the Telangana Cabinet has chosen to abolish the rule that disqualifies candidates with more than two children from local body elections.

During a recent press conference, Revenue Minister P Srinivas Reddy revealed that the Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, had a detailed discussion about this change.

Since legislative sessions are inactive, the Cabinet agreed to propose an ordinance to the Governor for approval, effectively removing the two-child restriction on election candidates.

