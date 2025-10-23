Telangana Lifts Two-Child Rule for Local Elections
The Telangana Cabinet has decided to eliminate the rule preventing candidates with more than two children from running in local body elections. In a meeting led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, it was agreed to draft an ordinance and recommend it to the Governor for promulgation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 23-10-2025 22:47 IST | Created: 23-10-2025 22:47 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant political development, the Telangana Cabinet has chosen to abolish the rule that disqualifies candidates with more than two children from local body elections.
During a recent press conference, Revenue Minister P Srinivas Reddy revealed that the Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, had a detailed discussion about this change.
Since legislative sessions are inactive, the Cabinet agreed to propose an ordinance to the Governor for approval, effectively removing the two-child restriction on election candidates.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Advocates for River Conservation Ahead of Chhath Mahaparv
Prashant Kishor Criticizes RJD's Chief Ministerial Projection
Chief Minister Afridi's Sit-In: A Political Stand-off in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Himachal Pradesh's Tourism Boost: Chief Minister Orders Digital Transformation
Tejashwi Yadav Announced as Chief Ministerial Candidate to Unite INDIA Bloc