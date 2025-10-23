Trump's Federal Agent Stand-Down in San Francisco

In an unexpected shift, President Donald Trump announced that federal agents would not be dispatched to San Francisco, despite previous indications to the contrary. This decision comes amid ongoing tensions between the Trump administration and Democrat-led cities over crime and immigration enforcement.

San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie revealed that Trump personally called him to retract plans for a federal deployment, a stance supported by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. Lurie emphasized the importance of local partnerships in addressing drug-related issues without militarized intervention.

Despite the withdrawal of federal plans, the arrival of Border Patrol vehicles sparked protests in the Bay Area. Demonstrators opposed the potential escalation, leading to confrontations and use of non-lethal force. Trump's broader strategy aims at increasing deportations, a plan critics argue disrupts communities and businesses.

(With inputs from agencies.)