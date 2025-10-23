Left Menu

Diplomatic Dance: Trump and Xi's Upcoming Asia Encounter

U.S. President Donald Trump is scheduled to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping during his upcoming trip to Asia, according to White House reports. The meeting is planned to occur when Trump visits South Korea next Thursday as part of his diplomatic itinerary, including a stop in Malaysia.

Updated: 23-10-2025 23:10 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump is preparing for a significant diplomatic mission as he gears up to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping next week. The meeting, confirmed by the White House, is part of Trump's broader trip to Asia, reflecting ongoing strategic engagements in the region.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt informed reporters of the President's itinerary, which includes an initial visit to Malaysia late Friday night. Following this, Trump is expected to visit South Korea, where the much-anticipated meeting with Xi is scheduled to occur next Thursday.

This engagement highlights both nations' diplomatic efforts to address regional issues, amid a backdrop of heightened geopolitical tensions. It signals potential discussions on economic partnerships, security concerns, and other global matters affecting both superpowers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

