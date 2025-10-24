Lithuania Airspace Breach Highlights Tensions with Russia

Russian military aircraft briefly violated Lithuania's airspace, prompting a stern reaction from the country's president. This breach of territorial integrity has raised concerns across Lithuania, a member of both the EU and NATO.

President Gitanas Nauseda condemned the violation and underscored the importance of bolstering European air defense. The Lithuanian foreign ministry plans to summon Russian Embassy representatives to protest this incident.

Amid rising tensions due to Russian aggression toward Ukraine, NATO remains watchful. Recent drone incidents and airspace violations are fueling concerns about Russia testing NATO's defensive readiness.

(With inputs from agencies.)