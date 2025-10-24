Anonymous Donor Covers Military Salary Shortfall Amid Shutdown

An unnamed wealthy donor has provided a $130 million gift to the U.S. government in response to potential salary shortfalls for military personnel, President Donald Trump announced on Thursday.

The announcement came during a White House event, where Trump noted that the donor, described as a personal friend, personally contacted the administration to extend the offer.

The donation is intended to mitigate financial impacts on military salaries due to the ongoing government shutdown. Trump, however, did not disclose the identity of the donor.

