Anonymous Donor Covers Military Salary Shortfall Amid Shutdown
President Donald Trump announced that an unidentified wealthy private donor has gifted the U.S. government $130 million. The donation aims to mitigate any potential shortfall in military salaries arising from the current government shutdown. Trump shared these details during a White House event, citing the donor as a personal friend.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 24-10-2025 02:26 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 02:26 IST
- Country:
- United States
An unnamed wealthy donor has provided a $130 million gift to the U.S. government in response to potential salary shortfalls for military personnel, President Donald Trump announced on Thursday.
The announcement came during a White House event, where Trump noted that the donor, described as a personal friend, personally contacted the administration to extend the offer.
The donation is intended to mitigate financial impacts on military salaries due to the ongoing government shutdown. Trump, however, did not disclose the identity of the donor.
(With inputs from agencies.)
