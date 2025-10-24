Left Menu

Anonymous Donor Covers Military Salary Shortfall Amid Shutdown

President Donald Trump announced that an unidentified wealthy private donor has gifted the U.S. government $130 million. The donation aims to mitigate any potential shortfall in military salaries arising from the current government shutdown. Trump shared these details during a White House event, citing the donor as a personal friend.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 24-10-2025 02:26 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 02:26 IST
Anonymous Donor Covers Military Salary Shortfall Amid Shutdown
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

An unnamed wealthy donor has provided a $130 million gift to the U.S. government in response to potential salary shortfalls for military personnel, President Donald Trump announced on Thursday.

The announcement came during a White House event, where Trump noted that the donor, described as a personal friend, personally contacted the administration to extend the offer.

The donation is intended to mitigate financial impacts on military salaries due to the ongoing government shutdown. Trump, however, did not disclose the identity of the donor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Motors Faces Financial Strain Amid JLR's Uneven Recovery Post-Cyberattack

Tata Motors Faces Financial Strain Amid JLR's Uneven Recovery Post-Cyberatta...

 India
2
Empathy and Efficiency: Sitharaman's Vision for GST Officers

Empathy and Efficiency: Sitharaman's Vision for GST Officers

 Global
3
Turmoil at the Temple: Gold's Disappearance Sparks Investigation

Turmoil at the Temple: Gold's Disappearance Sparks Investigation

 India
4
World Bank Funds $280M Health Overhaul in Kerala

World Bank Funds $280M Health Overhaul in Kerala

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data, not algorithms, is true power behind artificial intelligence

EU faces dual crisis of energy poverty and poor health in the East

Blockchain meets AI: Smarter, confidence-based crypto trading system

AI’s hidden economy: The emergence of cosine capital in the age of LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025