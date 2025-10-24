Trump Rejects West Bank Annexation Amid Controversial Israeli Bill
U.S. President Donald Trump dismissed an attempt by Israeli lawmakers to annex the West Bank, a territory Palestinians seek for future statehood. The effort saw preliminary approval but faced opposition from the U.S. and Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu's Likud party, indicating a complex geopolitical scenario.
U.S. President Donald Trump has publicly dismissed efforts by Israeli lawmakers to annex the West Bank, a region sought by Palestinians for statehood. This move follows a controversial bill that gained preliminary approval, sparking tension.
Vice President JD Vance confirmed Trump's opposition during a visit to Israel, emphasizing that annexation is off the table. Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned such actions could jeopardize Trump's plans for Gaza peace.
Despite backing from far-right and ultranationalist figures, the bill faced criticism as a political provocation, with Netanyahu's Likud party withholding support. Meanwhile, a fragile Gaza ceasefire remains under scrutiny as U.S. officials urge regional stability.
