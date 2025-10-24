World on the Brink: Global Moves and Political Shifts

Amidst a swirl of geopolitical tension, U.S. prosecutors allege a former executive sold secrets to Russia for $1.3 million. Peter Williams is accused of stealing trade secrets from two unnamed companies with intentions of selling them to a Russian buyer from April 2022 to June 2025.

In the Ivory Coast, President Alassane Ouattara seeks a controversial fourth term, banking on his economic achievements while critics label his bid as a power grab. Meanwhile, European Union leaders commit financial aid to Ukraine, supporting its stability amid ongoing regional conflicts but remain hesitant on the use of frozen Russian assets.

In Asia, U.S. President Donald Trump plans to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in South Korea despite escalating trade tensions, as WHO chief calls for increased aid to Gaza and changes in India's content takedown policies post-contention with Elon Musk's social media platform, X.

(With inputs from agencies.)