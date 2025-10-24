Tragic Bus Fire Claims Over 20 Lives in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool

In a devastating incident early Friday morning, a private bus caught fire in Kurnool district, Andhra Pradesh, resulting in the death of at least 20 people. The tragedy unfolded as the bus, carrying 41 passengers from Hyderabad to Bengaluru, became engulfed in flames near Chinnatekur village.

President Droupadi Murmu led the nation in mourning, expressing her deep sorrow and extending condolences to the victims' families. In a statement on social media platform X, she expressed grief over the unfortunate loss of lives and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Witnesses reported that the fire erupted from the front of the vehicle around 3:30 a.m., quickly spreading throughout the bus. Despite the intensity of the flames, 12 passengers managed to escape by breaking open the emergency exit. The injured are receiving treatment at Kurnool Government Hospital.

