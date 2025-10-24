Sabarimala Gold Heist: Key Players Arrested as Probe Intensifies

The investigation into the Sabarimala gold theft case has reached a critical stage, with the primary accused, Unnikrishnan Potti, transported to Bengaluru on Friday for evidence collection. Potti, who is pivotal to the ongoing inquiry, will remain in police custody until October 30.

Former Executive Officer Murari Babu of the Travancore Devaswom Board was also taken into custody by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) from his Perunna residence. Remanded for 14 days by the Ranni Court, Babu faces allegations of document falsification, claiming gilded temple overlays were made of copper. His involvement in the 2019 theft and his high-ranking role within the Devaswom Board have fueled the investigation's momentum.

The scandal gained momentum after Potti alleged missing gold-plated panels, which were later found with his sister, triggering a comprehensive SIT probe into Travancore Devaswom Board transactions. Suspensions and notices have followed, as officials trace back the controversy's roots, aiming to bring accountability to the involved parties.

