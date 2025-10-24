Left Menu

Africa's Aging Leaders Cling to Power Amid Youthful Populations

Several of Africa's oldest leaders, including those from Cameroon, Ivory Coast, and Togo, are seeking to extend their lengthy tenures. This trend often clashes with 'Gen Z' populations demanding change. Many of these aging leaders have overseen decades of rule, political unrest, and controversy in their respective nations.

24-10-2025
Across Africa, many of the continent's oldest leaders are pushing to extend their lengthy tenures, raising questions about political longevity amid youthful populations. Notable examples include the leaders of Cameroon and the Ivory Coast, who are advancing into their 90s and 80s while aiming to retain power.

Paul Biya, aged 92, has ruled Cameroon since 1982, making him one of the world's oldest non-monarch leaders. His presidency has been defined by centralized governance and controversial constitutional changes extending his stay.

Meanwhile, Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara continues to seek a fourth term amid protests and arrests of opposition figures, adding tension to a nation striving for economic recovery. These scenarios highlight a generational clash between aging rulers and 'Gen Z' youth seeking progressive reform.

(With inputs from agencies.)

