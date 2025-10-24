Victory for National Conference: A Strong Voice for Jammu and Kashmir in Rajya Sabha

The National Conference (NC) has triumphed in the recent Rajya Sabha elections, securing three vital seats. This win is seen as a critical step for the representation of Jammu and Kashmir in Parliament, and the winners are expected to voice the region's concerns robustly.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president, Mehbooba Mufti, extended her congratulations to the victors, emphasizing the party's strategic alliance with NC to prevent the BJP from gaining ground. She expressed hope that the NC candidates would advocate effectively for their constituents.

The election process revealed a direct contest between NC and BJP candidates, with the NC emerging victorious despite a split in voting and some rejections. These results underscore the importance of strategic political alliances in shaping the legislative landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)