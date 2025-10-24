Left Menu

Victory for National Conference: A Strong Voice for Jammu and Kashmir in Rajya Sabha

The National Conference secured a significant victory in the Rajya Sabha elections, with three of its candidates winning seats. PDP president Mehbooba Mufti congratulated the winners, highlighting the importance of their roles in representing Jammu and Kashmir. The PDP supported NC to counter the BJP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 24-10-2025 21:13 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 21:13 IST
Victory for National Conference: A Strong Voice for Jammu and Kashmir in Rajya Sabha
  • Country:
  • India

The National Conference (NC) has triumphed in the recent Rajya Sabha elections, securing three vital seats. This win is seen as a critical step for the representation of Jammu and Kashmir in Parliament, and the winners are expected to voice the region's concerns robustly.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president, Mehbooba Mufti, extended her congratulations to the victors, emphasizing the party's strategic alliance with NC to prevent the BJP from gaining ground. She expressed hope that the NC candidates would advocate effectively for their constituents.

The election process revealed a direct contest between NC and BJP candidates, with the NC emerging victorious despite a split in voting and some rejections. These results underscore the importance of strategic political alliances in shaping the legislative landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BJP Criticized for Silence Over Maharashtra Doctor's Tragic Death

BJP Criticized for Silence Over Maharashtra Doctor's Tragic Death

 India
2
Drunk On Duty: Shimla Teacher Suspended

Drunk On Duty: Shimla Teacher Suspended

 India
3
Dutch Delight: Van de Wouw and Wiebes Shine at UCI Track Cycling Worlds

Dutch Delight: Van de Wouw and Wiebes Shine at UCI Track Cycling Worlds

 Chile
4
Supreme Court Tackles Digital Arrest Fraud with Urgency

Supreme Court Tackles Digital Arrest Fraud with Urgency

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rising energy footprint spurs call for compute-linked clean capacity obligations

Global farming faces radical shift as AI and regenerative practices converge

ChatGPT can execute real engineering tasks in seconds

Low-power, high-performance: Future of generative AI in IoT systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025