Victory for National Conference: A Strong Voice for Jammu and Kashmir in Rajya Sabha
The National Conference secured a significant victory in the Rajya Sabha elections, with three of its candidates winning seats. PDP president Mehbooba Mufti congratulated the winners, highlighting the importance of their roles in representing Jammu and Kashmir. The PDP supported NC to counter the BJP.
- Country:
- India
The National Conference (NC) has triumphed in the recent Rajya Sabha elections, securing three vital seats. This win is seen as a critical step for the representation of Jammu and Kashmir in Parliament, and the winners are expected to voice the region's concerns robustly.
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president, Mehbooba Mufti, extended her congratulations to the victors, emphasizing the party's strategic alliance with NC to prevent the BJP from gaining ground. She expressed hope that the NC candidates would advocate effectively for their constituents.
The election process revealed a direct contest between NC and BJP candidates, with the NC emerging victorious despite a split in voting and some rejections. These results underscore the importance of strategic political alliances in shaping the legislative landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Controversy Over Tunnel Road Project: Karnataka Deputy CM Challenges BJP
RJD Leader Defects to BJP Ahead of Bihar Assembly Polls
Karnataka Deputy CM Challenges BJP MP Amidst Development Criticism
Bihar Elections: BJP's Khandelwal Lauds PM Modi, Criticizes Congress' Past
BJP leader Sat Sharma wins fourth Rajya Sabha seat in J-K, defeating NC's Imran Nabi Dar: BJP spokesperson.