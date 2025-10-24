Left Menu

Amit Shah Predicts Diwali Victory Over RJD in Bihar

Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed confidence that Bihar will experience a 'real Diwali' on November 14 following a decisive defeat of RJD and its partners in assembly elections. He criticized RJD's nominee choice and highlighted efforts by NDA leaders for Bihar's development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Siwan | Updated: 24-10-2025 21:44 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 21:44 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in a rally held in Siwan district of Bihar, expressed optimism that the state will witness a 'real Diwali' on November 14 when the results from the assembly polls will be announced, forecasting a humiliating defeat for the RJD and its alliance partners.

Shah took a critical stance against the Lalu Prasad-led party for fielding Osama Shahab, the son of convicted gangster-politician Mohammad Shahabuddin, from the Raghunathpur seat. He urged voters to reject the RJD to prevent the return of 'jungle raj' under Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi.

The Home Minister reiterated confidence in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) under Nitish Kumar's leadership, lauding Narendra Modi's contributions to Bihar and attacking the opposition's fractured state. He further condemned Congress's stance on infiltrators and highlighted the security measures taken by the current administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

