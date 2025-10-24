Satish Poonia Celebrates Birthday with Devotion and Social Commitment
Satish Poonia, BJP's Haryana in-charge, celebrated his 61st birthday with religious devotion at temples in Bharatpur. He emphasized social responsibility, announcing the opening of over 50,000 girl accounts under Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana. Poonia praised PM Modi's leadership and affirmed Rajasthan's development under BJP governance.
Satish Poonia, BJP's Haryana in-charge, marked his 61st birthday by praying to Lord Govardhan and Shri Nathji in Bharatpur. He was accompanied by family and party workers, emphasizing devotion over political rallies.
Poonia highlighted efforts in opening over 50,000 accounts for girls under the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, setting a target of a lakh by next year.
Expressing admiration for Prime Minister Modi, Poonia lauded the NDA's focus on development, asserting BJP's commitment to progress in Rajasthan under Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma.
